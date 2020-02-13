|
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for John Gerald Whalen, a resident of Streamwood for 48 years, will be held Saturday, from 2:00p.m. until time of service 7:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. A Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy, John also served the Streamwood Police Department for 23 years. He is the beloved husband of 51 years of Sandy (nee Brunke); loving father of Traci (Tim) Krzyzanowski; cherished grandfather of Hayden and Jaxson; dear brother of Robert (Nancy) Whalen, the late Thomas Whalen and brother-in-law of Scott Brunke. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Village of Streamwood. D.A.R.E. Program, c/o Streamwood Village Hall, 301 E. Irving Park Rd., Streamwood, IL 60107 or www.streamwood.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020