J ohn G. Johnston, fond of country music, Ben, Cubs and Bears, committed to Vietnam duties and VFW affairs, O fficially filed his final flight plan ... after battling a cancer like no other man. H is common sense math skills had a magic about 'em; as problems arose, who could solve' em without him* N ew challenges plague us; the solutions evade us; wish he were among us to guide us and aid us. G enerally, he "drooled" over old cars and antiques; the older the tractor, the sweeter the squeaks. O bsessively picky with each paint job commissioned; John's "perfectionist" genes were predispositioned. R ichard, Anna Marie, and Paul (younger siblings) all knew ... they could count on "big bro" to always come through. D NA tests traced lineage to the British isles; accounting for John's Scottish wallet and wild Irish smiles. O nly 48 ¾ years were all he and Shirl had Bryan, Krista, and Hilary dearly loved their ol' dad. N o less than 10 grandminions would make grandpa's day; all too young to know why "Grandpa J" couldn't stay. J ust a gardener by choice, a painter by trade ... by 2007, retirement plans would be made. O utside, tending beans or watching Ben pitch represented some favorite pastimes of which H is preferences ranged from "Jeopardy" and sports, old sitcoms, NASCAR races, and weather reports. N ever sat through a movie, he'd make no exception; well maybe just one ... for "Shawshank Redemption." S ometimes, a cup of hot coffee would start out his day at McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts, or the local Speedway. T o hang out with a tradesman, his brother, or friend; maybe work on a crossword ("in pencil ... not pen!"). O ne catered "Celebration of Life" will be planned ... down the road if and when Covid restrictions are banned. N o flowers needed; well-wishes respected; donations to the VFW ... gratefully accepted. Now and forever, John, All My Love, Shirl. John G. Johnston (09 Oct. 1944 - 01 June 2020), son of Gordon Fredrick Johnston and Anna Elizabeth Cockrell; brother of Richard (Judy) Johnston, Anna Marie Garrod, and Paul (Dianne) Johnston; father of Bryan (Alissa) Johnston, Krista (Rudy) Lopez, and Hilary (Michael) Harvanek; grandfather of Kaleigh, Aiden, Aubrey, Caeden, Avelinn, Cillian, Benjamin, Jacob, William, and Lauren. Active member of VFW Post 6791, 431 N. Neltor Blvd., West Chicago, IL 60185.