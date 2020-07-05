1/
JOHN GORDON JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J ohn G. Johnston, fond of country music, Ben, Cubs and Bears, committed to Vietnam duties and VFW affairs, O fficially filed his final flight plan ... after battling a cancer like no other man. H is common sense math skills had a magic about 'em; as problems arose, who could solve' em without him* N ew challenges plague us; the solutions evade us; wish he were among us to guide us and aid us. G enerally, he "drooled" over old cars and antiques; the older the tractor, the sweeter the squeaks. O bsessively picky with each paint job commissioned; John's "perfectionist" genes were predispositioned. R ichard, Anna Marie, and Paul (younger siblings) all knew ... they could count on "big bro" to always come through. D NA tests traced lineage to the British isles; accounting for John's Scottish wallet and wild Irish smiles. O nly 48 ¾ years were all he and Shirl had Bryan, Krista, and Hilary dearly loved their ol' dad. N o less than 10 grandminions would make grandpa's day; all too young to know why "Grandpa J" couldn't stay. J ust a gardener by choice, a painter by trade ... by 2007, retirement plans would be made. O utside, tending beans or watching Ben pitch represented some favorite pastimes of which H is preferences ranged from "Jeopardy" and sports, old sitcoms, NASCAR races, and weather reports. N ever sat through a movie, he'd make no exception; well maybe just one ... for "Shawshank Redemption." S ometimes, a cup of hot coffee would start out his day at McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts, or the local Speedway. T o hang out with a tradesman, his brother, or friend; maybe work on a crossword ("in pencil ... not pen!"). O ne catered "Celebration of Life" will be planned ... down the road if and when Covid restrictions are banned. N o flowers needed; well-wishes respected; donations to the VFW ... gratefully accepted. Now and forever, John, All My Love, Shirl. John G. Johnston (09 Oct. 1944 - 01 June 2020), son of Gordon Fredrick Johnston and Anna Elizabeth Cockrell; brother of Richard (Judy) Johnston, Anna Marie Garrod, and Paul (Dianne) Johnston; father of Bryan (Alissa) Johnston, Krista (Rudy) Lopez, and Hilary (Michael) Harvanek; grandfather of Kaleigh, Aiden, Aubrey, Caeden, Avelinn, Cillian, Benjamin, Jacob, William, and Lauren. Active member of VFW Post 6791, 431 N. Neltor Blvd., West Chicago, IL 60185.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved