Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth St
Naperville, IL
DR. JOHN GREGORY "JACK" BERGMANN

NAPERVILLE - Dr. John Gregory "Jack" Bergmann, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Edward Hospital. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will be private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2019
