Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
JOHN H. DEERING Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - John H. Deering, 44, passed away May 12, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Michelle A. (nee Ivashchenko); loving father of Jake, Jessica, and Melanie; dear son of Kenneth and Susan; cherished brother to Brian and the late Scott Deering; dear uncle to Mackenzie. John was a longtime employee of the Toyota Motor Corp. Private services will be held on Monday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Please visit John's Tribute Page at grovememorialchapel.com to leave a message for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ilcovidresponsefund.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2020
