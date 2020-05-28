|
MOUNT PROSPECT - John H. Frey, 87, a longtime resident of Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Joan Frey for 61 years, cherished son of the late Elsie and Albert Frey. Loving father of Michael (Jane) Frey, Lynn (Larry) Pahl, and Tom (Peggy) Frey. Fond grandfather of Andrea (Mark) Guthrie, Timothy (Monica) Frey, Caleb (Claudia) Pahl, Orion (Rebekah) Pahl, Zachary (Klaire) Frey, Jorie (Scott) Combs, Trevor Frey and Sean Frey. Great-grandfather of Megan and Andrew Guthrie, Lucia, Daniel and Annalise Pahl, Jacob and Stella Frey, and William and Esther Frey. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his parents, Albert and Elsie Frey, his in-laws, Matthew and Janet Hammang, his brother and sister-in-law, William and Florence Frey, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Schmidt. John was born March 19, 1933 in Chicago, IL and married his Steinmetz High School sweetheart Joan, on June 19, 1955. John was stationed in the Army at Erlanger, Germany and Joan traveled by boat to meet him there, where they enjoyed traveling Europe as newlyweds. They later established a home in Mount Prospect and lived there and raised their family for over 30 years. They were active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. John served as an usher and on the Properties Ministry. John was active in Scouts with his sons and took the family on unforgettable camping trips every summer. John had a long career as a Sheet Metal Foreman with the Robert Irsay Company. After he retired, John and Joan enjoyed 22 years of peaceful retirement living in Lake Carroll, IL where John enjoyed playing golf, fishing and friends. A few years after his wife passed, John moved to a wonderful and supportive memory care facility. The staff there delighted in his witty sense of humor and kindness. His children and grandchildren enjoyed spending precious moments with him in their homes. John passed from complications as a result of dementia and Covid-19. We are thankful that he did not suffer long and is now whole and with God and reunited with those who went before him. Our family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice for their loving care of John until the end. Visitation and funeral service will be with immediate family only but available online after Saturday, May 30th. Burial will be at Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, of Mount Prospect, 100 S. School St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056, or to JourneyCare Hospice, at www.journeycare.org. Information, call 847-255-7800 or at www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020