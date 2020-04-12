|
John H. Halleran, decorated WWII veteran, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 98. John was the loving husband of Harriet (Wereldsma) Halleran, celebrating 72 years of marriage; wonderful father/father-in-law of the late Patricia O'Connor, John M. (Beth Krischke) Halleran, Joan (Terry) Trinka, Sheila (Robert) Lake, Maureen (Steve) Mills, and Kathleen (Eric) Hauk, grandfather of fourteen, and great-grandfather of six. Born in Chicago, he attended Fenger High School, played football, joined the ROTC, and was invited to try out as pitcher for the White Sox. War intervened and he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 - 46, first activating the 69th Division stateside and then with the 36th Division, 141st Infantry, Co. I, European Theatre. Capt. John Halleran led his platoon victoriously across eastern France, earning a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and other commendations. While recovering from his injuries, he served in military intelligence. After celebrating VE Day on the Champs Elysees, he joined the Army of Occupation to survey bomb damage and restore food production in France and Germany. He was honored at the 60th Anniversary of the Liberation of Bruyeres and awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honor medal, the highest honor bestowed by France. After returning home from the war, John earned a degree in Architecture and began an almost 40-year career with the Pure Oil Company, later Unocal. In 1965, the family moved into the home John had designed and built in Trout Valley, IL. He was an active member of the community for 50 years, designing area homes and serving as Building Committee Chairman. John traveled extensively with family and friends across the fifty states and several continents. He flew to Washington, D.C. with other veterans through Honor Flight Chicago and often visited area schools to share first-hand accounts of WWII history. He was a hero to many and loved by all. Memorial service TBD. Condolences to the family: P.O. Box 855, Barrington, IL 60011. Remembrances may be made in John's memory to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020