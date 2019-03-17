Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KELKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. KELKER

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

JOHN H. KELKER In Memoriam
In Loving Remembrance John H. Kelker Jan. 16, 1927 - March 17, 2015 We can't believe four years have passed. Today and everyday are filled with loving thoughts of you. Never ending stories, your life recalled so many ways. You supported us throughout our lives with love and concern, whispering encouragement and showing us the way. Giving us strength within our lives to go one step further. But most of all we will remember your laughter, fun and smiles. Miss you today and everyday, Betty, Family and All Your Friends
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.