In Loving Remembrance John H. Kelker Jan. 16, 1927 - March 17, 2015 We can't believe four years have passed. Today and everyday are filled with loving thoughts of you. Never ending stories, your life recalled so many ways. You supported us throughout our lives with love and concern, whispering encouragement and showing us the way. Giving us strength within our lives to go one step further. But most of all we will remember your laughter, fun and smiles. Miss you today and everyday, Betty, Family and All Your Friends
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019