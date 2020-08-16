1/1
JOHN H. KLINGBERG
1926 - 2020
WEST CHICAGO - John H. Klingberg, age 93, lifelong resident of West Chicago, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. He was born October 6, 1926 in West Chicago, Illinois to Russell and Esther Klingberg. John was a 1945 graduate of West Chicago High School and then was deployed in the US Navy for 2 years. After returning home he married Joanne Spoden. He was active in the West Chicago Lions, charter member of VFW Post 6791, American Legion Post 300, Moose Lodge, school board member for District 94, an Elder of Faith Community Church and delivered Meals on Wheels. John was employed 52 years FNBC Bank of West Chicago (formerly West Chicago State Bank). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joanne (Spoden) Klingberg; three sons, Bob (Beth) Klingberg, Steve Klingberg and Ken (Sue) Klingberg; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, David Klingberg and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and two sisters. Private family services will be held with burial at Glen Oak Cemetery in West Chicago, IL. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Faith Community Church in West Chicago. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the West Chicago Lions Club, c/o Frank Lenertz, 250 Allen Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. For more information, call 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I remember getting my first car loan from Mr. Klingberg. He was always friendly and someone that made your day for having encountered him. My condolences on your loss. May God comfort you and your family during this difficult time.
Russ Whitaker
Friend
August 16, 2020
John was a true friend to many people. I got to know him at the bank mainly during the Saturday morning 'coffee hour'. He always gave friendly advice (without charging a penny). It was also nice to have been invited to his house one year after my stint as Santa at the bank. John will always be with us because of the many things he did for everyone.
Jerry Nordengren
Friend
August 16, 2020
Mr.Klingberg. My childhood neighbor, my parents friend. Stimmel St. memories. With deepest sympathy, Dawn Dieter
Dawn lindsay
Neighbor
