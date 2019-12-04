|
|
INVERNESS - John H. "Jack" Michalek, 94, of Inverness passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1925 in Chicago to the late John and Charlotte Michalek. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during WWII and was the owner of Wacker Hardware in Chicago. Jack was united in marriage to Virginia Chmielowski on September 24, 1965 in Chicago. They celebrated 45 wonderful years until her passing in 2011. Jack is survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Schaeferle and LaVerne (Mike) Podgorski; nieces and nephews, Robert, Charles, Carol (David), Jody (Bob), Chuck (Cindy), Bob (Laurie), Larry, Jim (Patti), Tom (Debbie), Lisa (Wayne); and by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Marie) Michalek, sisters-in-law, Adelyne Ignarski and Loraine Chmielowski. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 PM until 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral mass will be Friday, December 6, at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness. Friends may gather an hour prior for visitation. Entombment to follow at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your favorite animal charity. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019