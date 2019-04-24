|
|
John H. Salazar Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, nee Schleimer; Devoted father of Linda (Kevin) Werner, Laura (Ken) Grunwald, John (Carol), Joseph (Debbie) Salazar and Lisa (Ed) Miller; Cherished brother and brother-in-law to many; Loving grandfather of Christopher (Rebecca), Steven (Samantha), Jessica (Tim), Erik, Keith, Amy (Brendan), Stacey, Jeffrey (Maria), Thomas (Kinzie) and Samantha; Adored great-grandfather of Stella, Landon and another on the way; Fond uncle of many and friend to all. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Matthew Church. Funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019