Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SALAZAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. SALAZAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN H. SALAZAR Obituary
John H. Salazar Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, nee Schleimer; Devoted father of Linda (Kevin) Werner, Laura (Ken) Grunwald, John (Carol), Joseph (Debbie) Salazar and Lisa (Ed) Miller; Cherished brother and brother-in-law to many; Loving grandfather of Christopher (Rebecca), Steven (Samantha), Jessica (Tim), Erik, Keith, Amy (Brendan), Stacey, Jeffrey (Maria), Thomas (Kinzie) and Samantha; Adored great-grandfather of Stella, Landon and another on the way; Fond uncle of many and friend to all. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Matthew Church. Funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now