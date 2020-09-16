John Harold Wilkins, 77, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in San Antonio, Texas, John was the son of the late Harold and Alice Wilkins. John worked as a custodian for York High School for many years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillside, Illinois. In his youth, John enjoyed playing hockey. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and watching sports on TV. Surviving are his brother, Dr. Robert (Nancy) Wilkins; niece, Kristen (Ben) Saurer; nephews, Dan (Tania) Wilkins, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Wilkins; and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillside, Illinois. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.







