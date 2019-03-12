John Henry Bullen, III, 67, passed away on March 8, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Born on November 20, 1951 in Buffalo New York to John H Bullen Jr. and Margaret "Peggy" (nee McLaughlin), he was raised in Plainfield New Jersey. Married to Shayne, (nee McNerney) on August 6, 1978; for 32 years, they raised 5 children, John H. IV (Theresa), Elyse (Frank) Liao, Charlie (Megan), Shannon and Tyler. John is the proud grandfather of John H. V (Jay) and Hunter Bullen, Kaden, Colton, Caroline and Kaleb Liao, Elle and Berkley Bullen. Brother of Cathy (Howell), Mariann (Sadler), Thomas and Timothy Bullen. John grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey and moved to Palatine, Illinois in 1969 after graduating from Plainfield High School. He attended College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and played football for the college and university, respectively. As the owner and president of Bullen Associates, John maintained the business in Palatine for over 30 years. John continued his love for football by coaching in the Palatine Amateur Football Association (PAFA) from 1994 to 2007. He served as the president of PAFA for 2 terms as well as the president of Northwest Youth Football League (NWYFL). He was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award in the town of Palatine for his service to the PAFA program. Growing up vacationing at the Jersey Shore, John developed a love for the ocean, boating and surfing. An avid weightlifter throughout his adult life, John also enjoyed tennis, fishing and hunting. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Bullen Jr., Margaret "Peggy," and his brother Timothy Bullen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to Campus Crusade for Christ. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Thursday, March 14, 2019, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be private. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary