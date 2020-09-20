DES PLAINES - John I. Hozian, age 86, died peacefully at home September 17, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, served as airman in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and returned to work at family owned State & Kinzie Grill in downtown Chicago. He later went into sales for multiple local paving companies. John married Lorraine Kustec in 1956, spending 64 years raising 7 children, cherishing 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, enjoying bowling, traveling, golfing, and good food. 48 year member of the Des Plaines Elks #1526, John was proud that all 7 of his children became Elks as well. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Edwards; his grandchildren, Todd Revesz and Megan Helminski; and son-in-law, Kevin Hennessy, John is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; children, Loretta (Stedd) Revesz, John (Donna) Hozian, Mary (Mike) Helminski, Joan (Dan) Hooson, Carol Hennessy, Michael (Jennifer) Hozian, and Stephen Hozian; grandchildren, John, Kimberly, Robert, Katherine, Matthew, Michele, Benjamin, Annalee, Joseph, Marianne, Samuel, Kathleen, Tommy, Emily, Michael, Alyssa and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emma, James, Charlotte and Wesley; sister, Betty (Jim) Ebzery; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, c/o Des Plaines Lodge, 495 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016 would be appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
