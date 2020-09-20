1/1
JOHN I. HOZIAN
1933 - 2020
DES PLAINES - John I. Hozian, age 86, died peacefully at home September 17, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, served as airman in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and returned to work at family owned State & Kinzie Grill in downtown Chicago. He later went into sales for multiple local paving companies. John married Lorraine Kustec in 1956, spending 64 years raising 7 children, cherishing 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, enjoying bowling, traveling, golfing, and good food. 48 year member of the Des Plaines Elks #1526, John was proud that all 7 of his children became Elks as well. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Edwards; his grandchildren, Todd Revesz and Megan Helminski; and son-in-law, Kevin Hennessy, John is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; children, Loretta (Stedd) Revesz, John (Donna) Hozian, Mary (Mike) Helminski, Joan (Dan) Hooson, Carol Hennessy, Michael (Jennifer) Hozian, and Stephen Hozian; grandchildren, John, Kimberly, Robert, Katherine, Matthew, Michele, Benjamin, Annalee, Joseph, Marianne, Samuel, Kathleen, Tommy, Emily, Michael, Alyssa and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emma, James, Charlotte and Wesley; sister, Betty (Jim) Ebzery; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, c/o Des Plaines Lodge, 495 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016 would be appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
What a wonderful Man & family! I was blessed to have known him & to know his family!
Patti Belmonte
Friend
September 19, 2020
My sincere condolences for you loss, keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers
Elsa White
Friend
September 19, 2020
Deepest sympathies to all the Hozian family!!
Peggy Burchard Manning
Classmate
September 20, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
September 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to you all!!! Much love and peace to you all❤❤
Kimberly Zingrone
Friend
September 19, 2020
John and Lorraine were our first neighbors On Jeannette street. We became close neighbors and close to all their children. To this day we remain friends. He will surely be missed by all. My prayers and thoughts go out to Lorraine and all of his children and grandchildren. He will be always a special part of my life and my children’s life. God bless you John May you be at peace in our Lords hands.
Linda Cerqua
Friend
