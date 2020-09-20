John and Lorraine were our first neighbors On Jeannette street. We became close neighbors and close to all their children. To this day we remain friends. He will surely be missed by all. My prayers and thoughts go out to Lorraine and all of his children and grandchildren. He will be always a special part of my life and my children’s life. God bless you John May you be at peace in our Lords hands.

Linda Cerqua

Friend