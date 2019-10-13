|
With both sadness and warmth in our hearts we announce the death of John J. Cvopa of Scottsdale, Arizona on September 24, 2019. John was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Matilda (Sleipka) Cvopa. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Cvopa; his sister, Margaret (Cvopa) Sulita; and his former wife, Lillian (Curto) Cvopa. John was raised in Chicago, where he attended Austin High School. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947. He was proud of his military service, and was a member of the American Legion, and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. John was a pharmacist, living and working in Wheaton, Illinois for many years. He was known for being kind to all, and generous to those in need. He was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed organizing senior events through his church and community centers in later years. After the passing of his first wife, Lillian, he married Josephine (Altieri) Manak on February 17, 1996 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They lived in Albuquerque until 2010, at which time they moved to Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by Josephine. Through marriage, John became a father to four children, Ralph Manak, Charles Manak, Annemarie Spencer and John Manak. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to six grandchildren, and proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to be immediately followed by a memorial service at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL. Interment will be held privately at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019