GRAYSLAKE - John J. Gorney, 78, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side. John served in the United States Navy from Aug. 18, 1958 to Jan. 7, 1962 and reenlisted May 15, 1963 to May 15, 1965 on the "Hornet" aircraft carrier. He retired from United Airlines after 33 years as a customer service agent. He enjoyed working after retirement at Six Flags Great America Gurnee in the cash control office. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 37 years, daughter; Kristin, son; Bill (Jazmin) Humphreys, grandsons; Connor and Cameron Humphreys. A Visitation will be held July 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 31632 N. Ellis Dr., units 208 and 209, Volo, IL 60073. There will be a Service beginning at 6:00 pm with Rev. Cheri Tuccy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Shriners Hospital (love to the rescue.org/) or (Illinois.wish.org). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019