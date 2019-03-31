|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John J. Kujala 58, of California, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Born in Chicago to John and Jarmila (nee Frana) on May 29, 1960. He was a 1978 graduate from Arlington High School in Arlington Heights, IL. He was a dedicated father, loving grandfather, hard worker, great companion and a friend to all. He is survived by his loving daughters; Kasandra (Scott Geer) Kujala and Karly (Robert Roth) Kujala, sisters; Cara Ruiz, Vivian (Danny Ferguson) Kujala-Kaiser, beloved grandchildren; Marco, Angelo and Madeleine, his cousin; Todd (Sharon) Kujala, and Marilyn Kujala, and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and cousin; Ronnie Kujala. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life that will be held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm April 6, 2019 at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019