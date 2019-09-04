Daily Herald Obituaries
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Brook Community Church
3100 Midwest Rd
Oak Brook, IL
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Oak Brook Community Church
3100 Midwest Rd
Oak Brook, IL
JOHN J. LAPINSKI


1961 - 2019
John J. Lapinski, Esq.; of Oak Brook, Illinois was born on April 27, 1961, the elder of two children. He is survived by Janet Lapinski, his wife of nearly 29 years; his son Daniel, daughter Katherine, and son Alexander; his mother Lenore (Daniel) Lapinski and brother James Lapinski; sisters-in-law Debra (Bill) Adams, Lynn (Jack) Mullin, and Cindy Freeman (Mary Beth Wilson); cousins Therese (Arv) Janus and Michael Janus. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lapinski, his mother-in-law, Dorothy Freeman, his father-in-law, Eldon Freeman, and his sister-in-law, Mary Beth Wilson. John worked as an attorney and administrator at several private and public sector entities. He recently retired from the 18th Judicial Circuit Court where he had been the Trial Court Administrator of DuPage County since 2009. He adored his family and was devoted to Janet, his children, and his mother. His entire extended family will miss him and his presence in our lives. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Oak Brook Community Church, 3100 Midwest Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
