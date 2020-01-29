Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN J. MCNAMEE


1947 - 2020
JOHN J. MCNAMEE Obituary
MUNDELEIN - John J. McNamee, 72 a lifelong resident of Mundelein, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. John is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Karen (nee Glantz), his sons Matt and Scott, his third child Pickels, his sister Kathy (the late Dennis) Lackie, nephew Todd Lackie and niece Rachel (Steve) Tusing. John coached his son Matt's soccer AYSO team and couched his son Scott's Special Ed Baseball Team. He enjoyed bowling and coaching bowling. He was retired from Chicago Gasket Company after 35 years of service. John was an avid Bears Fan and was a member of the Mundelein American Legion Post #867. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 6:30 PM. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
