ELGIN - John J. Murray, age 62, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. John was born in Chicago, IL, on April 27, 1956, to proud parents John and Margaret (Curcio) Murray. John is survived by his parents, Jack and Margaret Murray; his daughter, Laura (Brad Esposito) Murray; five siblings: Kathy (Tony) Mulizio, Donna Cosenza, Mike (Marnie) Murray, Kelly (Rick) Ahern, Joe (Donna) Murray; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by two siblings, Peggy Murray and Tom Murray, and one brother-in-law, Al Cosenza. Private family services to be held at a later date. For information, call 630-365-6414.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019