BARTLETT - John J. "Jack" Phillips, 93, husband of the late Margaret "Marge," nee Cervone; father of Barbara (Richard) Phillips Hammes, Kevin (late Cindy), Peggy Phillips (Charlie Lindberg) and the late John Francis; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 14; brother of Alice (Joe) Labella, Alfred, Sister Bernadette Phillips, the late Peggy (Tom) Keating and the late Robert (late Lois Farrell). Visitation Saturday, February 29th, 8:00 am until time of prayers 9:30 am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016.' Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020