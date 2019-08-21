Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Winfield, IL
View Map
JOHN J. "BUD" SCHRAMER


1917 - 2019
JOHN J. "BUD" SCHRAMER Obituary
Bud is survived by his daughter, Patty Harker; grandchildren, Debbie Doyle, Kevin Curby and Jeff Curby; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie in 2012; daughter, Bonnie Curby in 2015; sisters, Mary, Lucille and Agnes. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. & Main Street) West Chicago. Prayers, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home to St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. Mass 2:00 p.m. Interment Private. For information 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
