Bud is survived by his daughter, Patty Harker; grandchildren, Debbie Doyle, Kevin Curby and Jeff Curby; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie in 2012; daughter, Bonnie Curby in 2015; sisters, Mary, Lucille and Agnes. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. & Main Street) West Chicago. Prayers, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home to St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. Mass 2:00 p.m. Interment Private. For information 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019