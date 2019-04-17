|
John J. Sokolowski beloved husband for 42 years of Claudine (nee Kozieniak); devoted father of Christian (Melissa) and Jennifer Sokolowski; loving son of the late Anastazy and Zofia (nee Roczniak); dear brother of Pete (Karen) and Mary Sokolowski; brother-in-law and uncle to many in France and Poland; dear grandfather of Cassandra, Ryan, Nathan, the late Joseph and Andrew; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service at 7 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle. Interment private. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019