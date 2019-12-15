Daily Herald Obituaries
John Joseph MacAulay III, 70, of Land O'Lakes, Florida passed away December 7, 2019. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut and moved to Florida from Grayslake, Illinois in 2008. He proudly served in the United States Navy and worked as a sales representative with Syder Corp in Northbrook, Illinois. John was also a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and a former Grayslake Village Trustee. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann MacAulay. He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie (Barron); his daughter, Michelle Christine MacAulay; and his brother, James (MaryJo) MacAulay. Words of comfort may be expressed at LoylessFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Operation Patriot, Florida Brain Bank, or any choice of Alzheimer's Research Centers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
