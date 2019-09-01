|
|
EAST DUNDEE - John K. "Jack" Kamp, age 80, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Jack was born on May 16, 1939 in Elgin and was the son of the late William and Gertrude Kamp. He was a lifelong resident of the area, and a lifelong member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Jack was a Carpenter/General Contractor by trade and owner and operator of John Kamp Carpentry. He was a Master Carpenter for over six decades in the Fox Valley area. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 57 years; Jeannine "Neen" (nee Rosenthal) Kamp, their daughter; Jill Niese and son; Jeff (Torie) Kamp. Other survivors include his 5 granddaughters; Samantha and Alyssa Niese, Taylar, Tarrah and Tealyn Kamp. His sister; Dolores (the late Ronald) Zimmerman, his brother; Robert (Phyllis) Kamp, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son-in-law; Randall L. "Randy" Niese, his sister; Phyllis E. Bump and brother; Ricard C. Kamp. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 7:30 PM at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor officiating. Private Family burial will be at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held in Luther Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Dundee on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Immanuel Lutheran Church "BEYOND FUND" or the John K. Kamp Scholarship Fund at Immanuel Lutheran School. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019