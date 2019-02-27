Home

St. Thomas the Apostle Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
JOHN K. STANTON Obituary
CRYSTAL LAKE - John K. Stanton, 74, loving husband of Bonnie "Kay," nee Clarke. Dear brother of Margaret (Don) Wood and the late James (Sue) Stanton. Brother-in-law of Lauretta (Michael) Nielsen, Paul Clarke, Peter (Nancy) Clarke, Maureen (Ronald) Stranski, Patrick Clarke and Anne (James) Krueger. Beloved uncle and great-uncle of many. Loving son of Mary, nee Quigley and Kenneth Stanton. Funeral mass Friday, March 1, 11:00 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. Please omit flowers. Donations to a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
