John Kenneth Larson peacefully passed away Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at his home in Fontana, Wisconsin. John was born in Chicago on December 23rd, 1947 to Alvhild and Kenneth Larson and grew up at their home in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was the older of two brothers, graduated Maine West High School in 1966, and School of Design at Southern Illinois University in 1970. On January 23rd, 1971 he married his cherished love, Sharon Mellenthin, to whom he would be a faithful husband unto death. Together they had three sons: John Andrew, Andrew Raymond, and Matthew Kenneth all whom he adored and loved with all his heart. In 1980, John became President of Precision Instruments, Inc. in Des Plaines, the company his father founded in 1938. He would remain President until his retirement in 2005, and served as Chairman of the Board until his death. During his tenure at the company he launched many new product lines, constructed a second building to accommodate increased business, and was awarded numerous patents. After his retirement, he delighted in watching his three sons work together as the new management team and achieve much success at Precision. John was a man of many pursuits, interests, and hobbies. He was an avid inventor and designer of fantabulous contraptions, automobile enthusiast, fine cheese and cured meats connoisseur, mariner, photographer, small caliber artilleryman, resident art critic for Sharon, and loved tinkering with technology. He devoted many volunteer hours over many years to various causes including as Cub Scout Pack Leader, Lake Geneva Yacht Club Race Committee, President of the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce, and Director at Oakton Community College, Des Plaines United Way, and the Geneva Lake Association. As Master of Foxhounds at Mill Creek Hunt he indulged his love of horses, dogs, people and fine cognac while fearlessly leading the hunt through the farm fields of northern Illinois. He is preceded in death by his three loyal dogs, Jake, Frosty and Karl; his father, Ken, and his brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his mother, Alvhild; his three sons, John (Kimberly), Andrew (Nancy), and Matthew (Bethany); and his seven grandchildren, Jack, Allison, Kennedy, Emma, Matthew, MayBelle, and Daniel. The family will host visitation on Wednesday, March 4th, at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights from 3:00 - 8:00 PM and Thursday, March 5th from 10:00AM until time of the Funeral service at 11:00 AM. at St. Peter Lutheran Church 111 W. Olive Street in Arlington Heights. Burial to follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.LauterburgOehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020