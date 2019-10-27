Daily Herald Obituaries
John Kolosiwsky, age 74, Loving husband to Mary (nee Rudiak) for 51 wonderful years. Devoted father to Christopher (Donya) Kolosiwsky. Cherished Dido to Jonathan, Eden and Justin. Brother to Alexander (Karen) Kolosiwsky. John loved to golf, was a beloved family man and had a smile that could light up a room. He will be missed by all who knew him. Donations in John's name would be appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. There will be a celebration of life for John held at a later date. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
