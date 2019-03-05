Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
JOHN KRAY Jr.

WAUCONDA - John Kray, Jr., age 84, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 55 years. John was the beloved husband for 63 years of Leona (nee Beart); loving father of Charity (David) Faurie and Hope Flohr; cherished Papa of Toni Faurie, Sean (Jenny) Faurie, Coale Faurie, Kourtni Flohr, and Jordan Flohr, Caleb, Anna and Quinn Carrion, Isaac and Lillian Faurie; dear brother of the late Norma (Roy) Peirce, Laverne (Wanda) Kray, Everette (Florence) Kray, Arlene (Vernon) Heine; fond uncle of many and the late Raymond and Donald Roesslein and Patsy and Joann Peirce; and his faithful companion Angel. John was born August 3, 1934 in Hampshire, IL, to the late John Sr. and Minnie (nee Niemeyer and passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. John graduated Hampshire High School in 1952. Growing up, John worked at the family meat market-Dreymiller & Kray in Hampshire, where he met the love of his life Leona. They moved to Wauconda in 1965, where he managed the Ace Hardware for many years. He was retired from Welch Brothers, Cary, IL. John loved spending time with his family. He loved to golf, fish, building and giving advice. He was a mentor to many. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Thursday, prayers will start at the funeral home at 9:30 am, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-www.stjude.org or 800-822-6344. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
