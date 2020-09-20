WHEATON - John Kuntz, 91, of Wheaton, formerly of Villa Park, IL passed away September 10, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1929 in Chicago, IL the son of Edwin and Sue Kuntz. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years: Dianne in 2018; and his brother: Edwin Kuntz in 2019. He is survived by his three children: Kurt (Kathi Jo) of Castle Rock, CO, Chris (Jeanne) of Geneva, IL and Julie (Joe) Fuster of Wheaton, IL, along with eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was an avid bowler, fisherman and Chicago sports fan. Services will be private. Laird Funeral Homes of Elgin & West Dundee are in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.