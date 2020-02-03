|
GRAYSLAKE - John Lewis Potter, 67, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. John was born on June 9, 1952 and grew up on farm in rural Grayslake, IL with his seven siblings, which generated the sort of antics and mythic tales of youth one might expect from that set up. He met Ena at party in Wilmette, IL and they were married on August 27, 1983 at 3:30 pm in a friend's backyard. He and Ena raised their two girls, Erin and Lindsay, in the town he grew up in, with a lot of laughs and to be who they wanted to be and cheer for who they'd become. A lifelong collector of the unique, overlooked or just plain curious, John made life more interesting. He delighted in the stories and people behind his finds, whether prewar Lionel trains, tin signs, pinball machines, jukeboxes and more. The friends made through restoring and showing his vintage Saabs and the Lakewood Poodle Party brought him a lot of joy as well as fresh audiences for his stories. He also loved music (loud) and dancing like he definitely didn't care whether you were, or weren't, watching. John is survived by the loves of his life, Ena Mae (Coleman), his daughters, Erin E. and Lindsay S. Potter and his siblings Linda R. (Richard) Patterson, Susan K. Potter, Kent F. Potter and Jerri E. Potter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Sara Jane (Meyers) Potter, and his siblings, Gretchen M. Potter and Ralph K. Potter. A celebration of life will be held at in the summer of 2020; to be notified of additional details, please email ([email protected]). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Grayslake Historical Society at 164 Hawley Street, Grayslake, IL 60030, Save a Pet at PO Box 266, Grayslake, Illinois 60030 or a rescue pet . For additional information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020