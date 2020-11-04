1/
JOHN L. STUCKERT
John L. Stuckert, 92, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on November 1, 2020. John was born and raised in Chicago with his parents, Leonard and Katherine and sisters, Marian and Elenor. John served in Korea, where he was wounded in action and received a Purple Heart. After fulfilling his civic duty as a soldier, John married the love of his life a Jeanette settling in Mount Prospect, IL. Together they raised five children. John enjoyed golf, traveling, and having fun with his family and friends. John was a strong patriarch for his family and a good friend to all. He is loved dearly and will be missed by so many. John is survived by loving children, Denise (Leonard) Sipek, William (Vicki) Stuckert, Barbara (Robert) Schneider, David (Pamela) Stuckert; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Katherine; his wife, Jeanette; and his daughter, Karen Ann Hedger. Due to Covid 19, Interment will be private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. Donations in his honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation and the National Heart Association. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home, Bartlett 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
