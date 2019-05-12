ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - A memorial service for Jack Cutlip, 79, will be held at 1 :30 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 1903 East Euclid Avenue in Arlington Hts., IL 60004. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Interment in the Rose Garden will be held for family only. John Laurence "Jack" Cutlip, born September 23, 1939, passed away on May 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of Dorothy "Dotti" (nee Hayes) whom he married on June 18, 1961, at the First United Methodist Church in Moline, IL. He was the devoted father of Russell (Lisa), Christine (Kurt) Humm, Thomas (Michelle), and proud "Papa" of Mikayla and Josh, Kyline, Taylor and Mackenzi Humm, and Kelsey and Courtney, and "Great Papa" to Oliver!!!!! Jack was born in Bloomington, IL, to Lowell Dean and Elizabeth (Bicknell) Cutlip. He was preceded by his parents, his wife's parents, John and Lola Hayes, younger brother and wife, Jim and Vicki, his older brother, David and his sister-in-law, Pat. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1957 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1961 with a BS in Education and in 1966 with an MS in Education. Jack taught for seven years at Waterman, IL, Argenta-Oreana High School, and at Rochelle High School before moving to Arlington Hts., in 1968, where he taught in the Business Education Department at Arlington High School until its closing in 1984 and then John Hersey High School until he retired in 1999. He was a successful football and wrestling coach, serving as a role model to many of his athletes. Jack was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association in 2002. From 1984 to 2015, he worked as a Financial Registered Representative. He was last employed by Sage Point Financial, serving over 200 clients. He and his wife Dotti enjoyed biking in Vermont and across Iowa, canoeing, camping, golfing, playing bridge, backgammon, chess, cribbage and Euchre. He loved his "financial meetings" and was a Civil War "scholar." They traveled extensively --thanks, Christi!!!! A favorite activity was watching grandchildren participate in their school and athletic events. Jack was a member of the Methodist Church for over 70 years and for several years served, with a "license to preach" from the Methodist Northern Illinois Conference, as a pastor to several small churches in the Conference. He was a faithful servant and a "gentle soul," always encouraging others to be their best. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, where he was a member for over 50 years and served on the Administrative Board, to the (his back surgeries were unsuccessful due to severe arthritis) or to the (he was a survivor from 1969). Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary