ST. CHARLES - John Lawrence Johnston, age 84, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born to John and Margaret Johnston in Chicago, IL. He received his Master's Degree from The University of Chicago. His career started at Belden Wire and Cable, where he worked for 25 years and rose to the level of Executive Vice President. John moved on to O'Brien-Budd Corp. working there for 10 years. John taught Introduction to Business class at ECC and Aurora University. After retiring, John became a partime deputy assessor for the St. Charles Township. He also gave his time to volunteer at several schools teaching reading. John was an avid Golfer, and Card Player. He loved his family, and the Chicago Bears. He was known by many nicknames; Pa, Exact Jack, and Black Jack. He was deeply devoted to his church and faith, and will be missed by his dear family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; three daughters, Deborah (Glenn) LePla, Mary Beth (Bill) Connolly, Jean (John) Carley; son, Michael Johnston; ten grandchildren, Rachel (Nate) Helgerson, Justin LePla, Sean (Jenelle) Connolly, Alexandra (Efrain) Zurita, Colleen (Joe) Davis, Colin Carley, Aimee LePla, Kathryn Carley, Tatum Johnston, Quinn Johnston; four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Ethan Helgerson, Kinsey and Brayleigh Connolly; brother, Richard (Mary Anne) Johnston; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.