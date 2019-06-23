Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Willow Creek Church
Bldg B.
South Barrington,, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Willow Creek Church
Bldg B
South Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PETRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN LEWIS PETRONE


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN LEWIS PETRONE Obituary
HUNTLEY - John Lewis Petrone, 75, died suddenly June 16, 2019 while visiting family in Texas. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will also be on Friday, from 9:30am until the 10:30am funeral service all at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington, Bldg B. Burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to -https://donate.mercyhome.org/. John was born July 18, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Alfred and Constance Petrone. On April 14, 1970 he married Jane Bottiglieri. He was an electrical contractor, broker and property manager. John was an avid Cubs fan and loved his music. John lived for God, family, friends and Country, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his children, Jeninne (Phillip) Barone and Joseph (Andrea) Petrone, grandchildren, Dante, Niko, Gino, Jori, Dominic, Haley and Anthony, he is survived by his siblings, Corinne (Tom) Russo, Karen McGann, Al (Nancy) Petrone and Doreen (Michael) LaPaglia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now