HUNTLEY - John Lewis Petrone, 75, died suddenly June 16, 2019 while visiting family in Texas. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will also be on Friday, from 9:30am until the 10:30am funeral service all at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington, Bldg B. Burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to -https://donate.mercyhome.org/. John was born July 18, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Alfred and Constance Petrone. On April 14, 1970 he married Jane Bottiglieri. He was an electrical contractor, broker and property manager. John was an avid Cubs fan and loved his music. John lived for God, family, friends and Country, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his children, Jeninne (Phillip) Barone and Joseph (Andrea) Petrone, grandchildren, Dante, Niko, Gino, Jori, Dominic, Haley and Anthony, he is survived by his siblings, Corinne (Tom) Russo, Karen McGann, Al (Nancy) Petrone and Doreen (Michael) LaPaglia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.