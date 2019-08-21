|
ROLLING MEADOWS - John Loveless, 84, was born August 12, 1935 in Haleyville, Alabama to Curtis and Bertha Loveless and passed away August 19, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Beverly Ann; loving father of Carrie Savignac; dear brother of James (Mary) Loveless, Agnes (Otis) Warren and Ethelene Trice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to s or . Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019