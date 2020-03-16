|
John M. "Jack" Carpenter, age 84, died on March 10th, 2020. Jack enjoyed a prolific scientific career and was best known for pioneering the use of accelerator-based pulsed neutrons for scientific research. His development in 1981 of the Intense Pulsed Neutron Source at Argonne National Laboratory culminated in the Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Japanese Spallation Neutron Source in Japan, and the soon to be completed European Spallation Source in Sweden. An Emeritus Distinguished Scientist at Argonne, he lived in nearby Lisle, Illinois. Jack loved cooking and sharing meals with friends and family, traveling, music, and the beauty of numbers in everyday life. Friends say he was kind, funny, and a complete genius-with a big brain and an even bigger heart. Jack's family members include wife Rhonda (nee DeCardy); children John M. Carpenter, Jr. (Julia Heberle); Kathryn Carpenter; Susan Carpenter; Janet Carpenter; Catherine Norden; Amy Norden (Scott Osborne); Adam Norden (Dana Bates Norden); eight grandchildren; and brothers Kent Carpenter (Sigrid) and Phillip Carpenter. A memorial celebration of his life is planned for June 20th at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Naperville, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2020