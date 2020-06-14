JOHN M. COLEMAN Jr.
John M. Coleman, of Des Plaines, was born on October 14, 1947 in Evergreen Park to John and Anna (nee Molloy) Coleman. He died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Coleman enjoyed many years of retirement. He loved playing Bingo and Rummikub with his buddies and dinner and conversation with friends in his building. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. John is survived by his children, Michael (Krista) Coleman, Christy (Matthew) Brennan, and Brian (Rebecca) Coleman; grandchildren, , Madison Coleman, Quinn Coleman, Maeve Brennan and Cormac Brennan; siblings, Maureen Coleman, James (Sue) Coleman, Colleen Coleman and Katie (Paula Keeton) Coleman; loving friend, Cathy Coleman; stepsiblings, Carol Blue, Thomas (Maureen) Seleski; stepsister-in-law, Rita Seleski, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Coleman; his parents; and stepbrother, Michael Seleski. Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to 4 Ocean at www.4ocean.com or Mental Health America at www.MHAnational.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




