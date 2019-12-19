|
|
John M. Edwards died on December 16 suddenly at home. John was born on December 7, 1978 in Elgin, IL, a long awaited first child of Steve and Cindy Edwards. He attended St. Mary's grade school and St. Edward's High School. After high school, he studied for two years at Elgin Community College before transferring to Northern Illinois University. It was there where he met the love of his life, Michelle Majewski. They were married at St. Mary's Church in Elgin on January 21, 2006 on a very snowy day. Their beloved son Jack was born on July 12, 2013. John spent his adult life assisting in running the company his dad started, RBS Packaging. He loved nothing more than to make others laugh, whether that be through spot-on impersonations of people or quoting movies. An avid lover of all things Disney, John was a child at heart who reveled in sharing joy with others. He loved movies, watching the Cubs and Bears, travelling, especially to Florida, and mostly being with his family and friends. Surviving relatives are his wife, Michelle (Majewski), son, Jack, parents, Steve and Cindy, sister, Stacia (Dave) McDermott, niece Mia and nephews Quinn and Aidan, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin, IL 60120, with Rev. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, from 9:00am until the time of mass. Memorials can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Mary's Church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019