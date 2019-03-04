Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N. Benton Street
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FRANCIONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN M. FRANCIONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN M. FRANCIONE Obituary
PALATINE - John M. Francione, 87, passed away peacefully March 3rd, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Gerry, nee Cascio, for 66 wonderful years. Father of Bruce (Becky), Gale, Paul (Terry McGady), Janet (Joe Stoodley), Jeff (Kathy), Leanne (Neil Thompson) and Barbara (the late Scott Paez). Grandfather of Jennifer (David), Alex (Jill), Michael (Krista), Max (Jessie), Theresa (Keegan), Celeste and John (Tina). Great-grandfather of Killian, Marceline and Brooke. Son of the late Sabato and Giovanina Francione. John is preceded in death by his brothers Juliano, Louis, Pasqual, Joseph and Samuel, and his sister Mildred. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was the Chief Financial Officer at Aetna Plywood for over 30 years. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Mass 10 AM, Thursday March 7th, 2019, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit John's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now