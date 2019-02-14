ELGIN - John M. Jozefowicz, Sr. age 84, formerly of Carpentersville and Niles, passed away peacefully at his home in Elgin, surrounded by family on Tuesday evening, February 12, 2019. John was born in Chicago on July 25, 1934 and was the son of the late Harry and Adeline Jozefowicz. John was a resident of the Elgin area for over 25 years. Prior to retirement he had worked as a machinist in manufacturing. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. John was very proud of sinking a "Hole-In-One" at Wing Park Golf Course. He was a United States Army Veteran having served from 1957-1959. John is survived by his children; Cynthia (Charles) Chalcraft, John, Jr., (Lillian), Steven (Virginia), Robert and Lisa Jozefowicz. Other survivors include his 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his brother; Robert (Lu) Jozefowicz, along with his nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his former wife and friend; Marietta T. "Mary Jo" Jozefowicz. His significant other; Irmgard de Caneva and his brother; Harry Jozefowicz, Jr. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee with Rev. J. Robert Camacho, officiating. Following cremation, inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary