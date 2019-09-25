Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
JOHN M. KOEHL


1926 - 2019
JOHN M. KOEHL Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - John M. Koehl, 93, died September 23, 2019. He was born August 5, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. He was a Naval veteran of WWII. John was the husband of Kathleen (nee Murshon); father of Karen (Jeffrey) Butzen, Linda Dietrich, Mary Ann and Jeffery (Julie) Koehl; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Richard (Mary Lou) Koehl. Visitation Saturday 10 am until time of service 12 noon at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
