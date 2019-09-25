|
ROLLING MEADOWS - John M. Koehl, 93, died September 23, 2019. He was born August 5, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. He was a Naval veteran of WWII. John was the husband of Kathleen (nee Murshon); father of Karen (Jeffrey) Butzen, Linda Dietrich, Mary Ann and Jeffery (Julie) Koehl; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Richard (Mary Lou) Koehl. Visitation Saturday 10 am until time of service 12 noon at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019