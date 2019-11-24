Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN M. SCHILLER

ITASCA - John M. Schiller, 97, formerly a longtime resident of Itasca, Illinois, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at The Cottages of Fox Lake, where he resided for the past six months. He is survived by his cousins, Judith Schaefer and family of Naperville, Illinois, and Lynn Koukal and family of Bristol, Wisconsin. He will be missed by them, and many friends who knew him as a social festival attendee, an avid gardener, and a trampoline enthusiast. As per John's wishes, cremation is being handled by Countryside Funeral Home, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett, Illinois. In lieu of memorial services, a request for donations to Hospice are appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
