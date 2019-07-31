|
GLEN ELLYN - John M. Smith, 72. Beloved husband of Martha "Marty" (nee Holmes) for 46 years; loving father of Nancy (Chad) Binger, Michael (Lisa) Smith and Christopher (Amanda) Smith; proud grandfather of Camryn, Carson and Cody Binger, Siena Smith and Baylie and Shea Smith; dear son of the late Edward M. and Elizabeth Smith; brother of Judi Smith, James (Marijo) Smith and the late Susan (Thomas) Rooney; uncle of many nieces and nephews. John retired after 19 years of service with Fellowes Brands. He was a Hall of Famer in Basketball and Football at the University of Dubuque, Iowa, and was currently the assistant varsity football coach at Glenbard South High School. Presently, John was the Chairman of the Board at Central Baptist Village, Norridge; Trustee Emeritus at Judson University, Elgin, and longtime member of the Village Green Baptist Church, Glen Ellyn, where he was an usher and church moderator. A Celebration of John's life will be held at Village Green Baptist Church, 200 S. Lambert Rd., Glen Ellyn, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield Ave., Norridge, IL 60706, Village Green Baptist Church, 200 S. Lambert Rd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 or GiGi's Playhouse Hoffman Estates, 2350 W. Higgins Rd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Arrangements made by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019