HUNTLEY - John Mandala, 77, died peacefully, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. John was born April 2, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Charles and Marie. On May 2, 1964 he married Linda Brendel. He worked as a pattern maker. John was a practical no nonsense type of guy. He was an avid skier and had great appreciation for Jazz and Blues music. When his children were younger he coached both girls and boys soccer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Michele Mandala, Jennifer (Steve Rogers) Mandala and Jeff (Judy) Mandala. He is survived by his grandsons, Dominic and Vincenzo; and by his sister, Laura McGuire. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Charles. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneralhome.com
