1/1
JOHN MANDALA
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY - John Mandala, 77, died peacefully, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. John was born April 2, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Charles and Marie. On May 2, 1964 he married Linda Brendel. He worked as a pattern maker. John was a practical no nonsense type of guy. He was an avid skier and had great appreciation for Jazz and Blues music. When his children were younger he coached both girls and boys soccer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Michele Mandala, Jennifer (Steve Rogers) Mandala and Jeff (Judy) Mandala. He is survived by his grandsons, Dominic and Vincenzo; and by his sister, Laura McGuire. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Charles. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved