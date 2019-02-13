ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John Michael Demmert was born on November 16, 1956 in Chicago to William and Gloria (nee Crossette) Demmert in Arlington Heights. Mr. Demmert worked at Clearbrook, a non-profit organization for those with special needs, for 27 years and was an active Union Board Member while he worked there. He loved gardening, camping, riding his motorcycle, skydiving, and cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams. John loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. John is survived by his spouse, of 35 years, Patricia (nee Haase); daughter, Dana Demmert; siblings, Bill (Patty) Demmert, Paul (Leslie) Demmert, Bob (Tina) Demmert, Kathleen (Denny) Tresemer, Ray (Anne) Demmert, Ed (Mary) Demmert, and Joni (Donnie Anderson) Demmert Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jimmy Demmert. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or www.themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary