ELK GROVE VILLAGE - John Michael Hennessy, 76, of Elk Grove Village for 52 years, peacefully passed away November 2, 2020 surrounded by family. John was a retired Accountant for Kenny Construction of Wheeling, member and instructor with Skokie Valley Power Squadron, PADS volunteer, and CCD teacher at St. Julian Eymard School. John was the beloved husband of Madeline (nee Brozek) for 54 years; dear brother of Kathleen (Bobby) Senecal, and the late Donald (Maggie) Hennessy; loving uncle of Donald , John, and Thomas Hennessy, James Clark, Carrie Moffett, Kelly Kolozsy, Jennifer McLaughlin; cherished brother-in-law of Gerry (Jim) Clark, Chris (Willie) McLaughlin, and beloved great-uncle to many. Visitation Friday, November 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Saturday, at 9 a.m. proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice
. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
