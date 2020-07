John N. Delich, 90, of West Bend, WI, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2020 at Cedar Community in West Bend, where he last resided. John was born in Chicago, IL on Jan. 21, 1930 to the late Peter and Evelyn (nee Blagay) Delich and grew up in the Bridgeport area. A private memorial service has been held. Full obituary may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.