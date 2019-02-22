Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN N. PUTZ

JOHN N. PUTZ Obituary
WHEATON - John N. Putz, 98, of Wheaton, passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Irene M. Putz (nee Steiskal); loving father of Lawrence (Janet) and Mary Lynn (Steven) Kowalski; proud grandfather of Ryan (Lori) Vitek & Kara (Jeff) Middleton and great-grandfather of Ava and Charlotte; fond brother of the late Frances, Raymond, Joseph and Norbert (Cecilia); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral prayers Saturday 9 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 9:45 a.m. Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 233 Church St. Winfield, IL 60190. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Winfield. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary of the Lake Seminary 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060 or Servants of Mary 1439 Harlem Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
