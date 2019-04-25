GRAYSLAKE - John Nicholas Martini, Sr., age 94. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Meehan), his wife of 73+ years. Loving father of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike) and Steve (Daisy). Proud grandfather of Annie, Madeline, Andrew and Nicole (Jordan). Proud great-grandpa of Lila. Dear brother of the late Clara (the late Gene), the late Ralph (the late Evelyn), Eleanor (the late Ed) and Patricia (the late Donald). John was born January 6, 1925 in Woburn, MA, and graduated Woburn High School. He served his country admirably in World War II, flying in the United States Naval Air Forces in the European theater for 51 missions in 1944-1945, then another 20 years in the U.S. Naval Air Force Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. His career in the fruit and vegetable industry spanned nearly 40 years, working as a broker for C.H. Robinson Co. in Boston before moving and opening up a branch office of CHR in Chicago in 1953, then founding Martini, Inc. in 1973. Besides his family, his passions were golf and ice hockey. On the course, he recorded nine holes-in-one while sporting a single digit handicap well into his 60's and played upwards of 200 rounds a year between his home course at Glenview Naval Air Station GC, MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL, and Pease AFB in Portsmouth, NH. After playing some semipro hockey in Boston and Chicago, he became an in-demand youth and high school referee in Chicago's north suburbs, and continued skating into his senior years as well. John also loved music, playing piano all his life, and sang in barbershop quartets throughout his young and middle age. Visitation from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery, Fort Sheridan, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Manduria (Italy) Park Tree Dedication for 450th Veterans Group, Anna Rita Morleo, Via C. Demitri, N. 42, 74024 Manduria Taranto Italy. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary