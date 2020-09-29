John Norman Freedlund, 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26 at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. He was born to Norman and Virginia (Anderson) Freedlund on June 20, 1948. John was a longtime resident of Batavia, graduating with the high school class of 1966, and was proud of the friendships he maintained with many of his classmates. He graduated from Carthage College in 1970, where he met his wife Lynn (Christiansen) with whom he recently celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. John taught history and coached basketball for many years at Carl Sandburg Junior High School in Mundelein, Illinois. After which he worked as a commodities broker at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. After retirement, John volunteered for many years at the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and more recently, at the Batavia Depot Museum. John was an avid Cubs fan and a proud father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Emily Freedlund (fiance Adam Michalak), Daniel (Megan) Freedlund, Amy (Edward) Frankowski, and Anders (Kara) Freedlund; two grandsons, Oscar Frankowski and Otis Freedlund; his brother, Jim (Kathy); and nephew JJ. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held privately. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of occupancy, the visitation will be limited. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering. Be prepared to wait outside if occupancy becomes an issue. Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visitation a brief one. The family appreciates your sincere cooperation during these very challenging and difficult times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name can be made to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry or the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, a charity he has supported for many years. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
